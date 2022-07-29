MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire chief from Merced is battling the Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park in the same place he grew up. Merced Fire Chief Derek Parker has roots in Mariposa as his late grandmother has a property that can oversee the entire mountainside.

At the top of Allred Road is 1,100 acres overlooking the mountainside – also known as Carol’s Country Club. The property was owned by Carol Harner, Parker’s late grandmother. After Harner passed, the land was passed on to her children.

“It’s just a special place for the entire family,” said Parker.

Parker has memories of horseback riding on the property as a child. Now, it’s the lookout for crews battling the Oak Fire.

It was last Friday when Chief Parker and eight other Merced city firefighters dropped everything when the explosive wildfire broke out.

“The ranger unit said we will take whatever you can give us,” said Parker. “And we said no problem. We are neighbors and we will work together.”

Parker’s crew was originally stationed across the valley, but by chance, they got reassigned to the division that covers Carol’s Country Club. The grandmother’s home is safe but down at Parker’s mother’s home, the inferno came dangerously close.

“My mom’s house had the fire burn right up to it,” said Parker.

Luckily crews got to it in time to extinguish the flames, saving the property.

Parker knows his grandmother who passed a couple of years ago is proud, especially because she is the reason he is in the yellow suit and not working in the family’s hardware business.

“She said you are not going to do hardware business you are going to do a public job,” said Parker. “She would be cracking up right now.”