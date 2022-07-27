MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – People in downtown Mariposa were repeating the phrase “Mariposa Strong” as they gathered at different donation sites on Wednesday.

“If I have it, and I can spare it, and you need it – it’s yours,” said Harve Dearing with the Mariposa County Fire Department.

As the Oak Fire rages on, staff members of local businesses such as Smokey Hill BBQ and the Mariposa office of Farmers Insurance are doing what they can to help first responders and evacuees.

“We’ve been out here all week giving out water, drinks, toiletries, food,” said Jeff Shaw, the owner of the Farmers Insurance office.

“We just wanted to provide some heart and love for them, give them a little grace and let them know that we’re here for them,” said Robert Hill, the owner of Smokey Hill BBQ.

Down in Oakhurst, Sarah Roemer said she didn’t know what to expect when she organized a donation drive on Facebook in less than 24 hours. However, by mid-morning on Wednesday, the donation tables were full.

“I haven’t come across anybody that hasn’t been supportive. Whatever the needs are: whether it’s financial, food, water, volunteer hours, clothing, resources..the community has been there to meet that need,” she said.

In Mariposa County, that’s just what people do.

“This town is…by far…the biggest heart in California that I’ve ever seen,” Robert Hill said.