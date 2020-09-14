Tulare County Sheriff issues mandatory evacuation for Three Rivers

Firefighter Using a Pulaski Along the Fireline of the SQF Complex Fire (US Forest Service)

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A mandatory evacuation has been issued for Three Rivers Monday due to the SQF Complex Fire according to Tulare County officials.

Tulare County Sheriff has issued a mandatory evacuation for Three Rivers,

south and east from 198, east to south of the Fork Campground, including South Fork Drive,

Horn, and Cahoon Mtn. and adjacent roads, due to the SQF Complex fire activity.

Mandatory evacuation means an immediate threat to life safety and property; all residents must

evacuate the area.

Evacuate north on South Fork Drive to west Old Three Rivers to head west on 198. Road

closures are as follows:

Highway 190 at Balch Park

Balch Park & Bear Creek

Balch Park & Yokohl

Mountain 50 & 107

Mountain 99 & Sherman Pass, Sherman Pass & Cherry

The temporary evacuation point is at the Exeter Memorial Building, 324 N. Kaweah in Exeter.

Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency Public Health, Behavioral Health, and Human

Services will be present until 8:00 p.m. at this time. Anyone who needs a hotel should call 1-

800-Red-Cross and register as an evacuee.

Woodlake Fair/Rodeo grounds, located at 19400 Avenue 398, has been identified as the point

of entry for large animals being evacuated. For smaller domestic animals, the Tulare County

Animal Shelter is housing animals and staff are at the shelter at 14131 Ave. 256 in Visalia. For

information about sheltering your small domestic animals, call Shelter Manager Cassandra

Heffington at (559) 679-6222. The Woodlake location will be staffed until 8:00 p.m. tonight.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.