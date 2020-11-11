Local breweries band together to help Creek Fire recovery efforts

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Creek Fire recovery efforts continue, but the local brewery industry is also doing its part to help those impacted.

“This is an insurmountable problem for anybody by themselves. So if we can all do a little we can do a lot of good and it’s just a testament to I think the character of the local business community and to the people of Fresno and Clovis,” said Alex Costa, the owner and managing partner of Mad Duck Craft Restaurant & Brewery.

The Mad Duck Brewery is one of several breweries that’s stepped up. It has raised an estimated $35,000, in collaboration with 18 other local businesses, to help the Creek Fire disasters.

“The Creek fires are devastating and there’s fires all over the state of California and beyond. This one hits close to home because it is just in our backyard. We want to see things turn around and we want to see 2020 gone and see 2021 hopefully a better year for everybody,” said Arthur Moye, the CEO and Managing Partner of Full Circle Brewing.

“It seems like every brewery right now in the local community has stepped up in some way to give back and to support this disaster that’s happened in our backyard and it truly is empowering,” said Michael Cruz, the president of Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company.

Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company recently pledged one percent of their annual sales to the Central Sierra Resiliency fund through nonprofit “1% for the Planet”, meaning for the next five years an anticipated $20,000 plus annually will be donated to Creek Fire recovery efforts.

“The beer community has always been a friendly and social community…and to see this fire just devastate our local mountain community, it was really a call to action.”

Around 400 thousand acres have so-far been scorched by the Creek Fire.

