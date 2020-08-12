Firefighter who died while working Stagecoach Fire in Kern County identified

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A firefighter died Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency while battling a Kern County wildfire near Lake Isabella.

Pete Hein, died from an “acute medical emergency” while assigned to the Stagecoach Fire, said Deborah Carlisi, a spokeswoman with the U.S. Forest Service.

Hein was an engineer with the Big Pine Volunteer Fire Department for over five years and was on an “administratively determined” assignment with the Forest Service at the time of his death, according to the fire department.

He retired from Cal Fire’s Bishop Fire Camp as a captain before moving to Big Pine and joined the fire department. Before joining Cal Fire, he was a firefighter with the Inyo National Forest.

Big Pine Volunteer Fire said Hein was active in helping dispatch, sharpening tools in his spare time and his knowledge of wildland firefighting during its annual refresher class every spring.

“Pete’s sense of humor was great,” the fire department said in a social media post. “He will be missed by the BP Fire Dept family. Keep his two sons in your prayers, Keenan from Bishop, California and Trevor of Montana.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.