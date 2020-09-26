“It keeps us motivated,” Residents write heart-felt thank you notes to firefighters battling Creek Fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Something as simple as a thank you card can go a long way for firefighters who have been working tirelessly to fight the Creek Fire.

The fire has been burning for three weeks now and daily people ask how they can help support the firefighters.

Edwin Zuniga with CalFire said they don’t need anything, but thank you cards, letters and drawings like this one sure do help.

“It keeps our morale high it keeps us motivated to keep going these 24 hours shifts that we are having to work,” said Zuniga.

He added that they have been receiving notes from all throughout California and even from other states.

Including letters from a teacher and her students from Massachusetts.

“All of us at some point in our career we decided to be a firefighter because we met a firefighter at one point in our childhood it’s like we are having that lasting effect in generations growing up and generations that are being affected by the fire,” added Zuniga.

The letters received are handed out daily to firefighters before heading out to the fire lines in hopes that it’ll brighten their morning and give them the motivation they need to do the job.

“Keep them coming,” said Zuniga with a smile. “Our firefighters love seeing this stuff and they will keeping hard as long as they see this stuff.”

