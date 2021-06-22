Illegal fireworks started wildfire in Fresno County, Cal Fire confirms

Wildfires

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Sky Fire, burning in northern Fresno County, was started by illegal fireworks, according to Cal Fire.

The fire started late Monday. The most recent update places it at 26 acres burned and 40% contained.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, the state fire agency said that crews were making good progress in containing the wildfire burning on Sky Harbor Road, at El Lado Road.

Crews add that a felony charge will be issued for any person caught recklessly starting a fire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com