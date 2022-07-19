YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Highway 41 entrance to Yosemite National Park is scheduled to reopen on Saturday at 6:00 a.m., according to a post on Twitter by park officials.

The entrance was closed following the start of the Washburn Fire, which was first reported on July 7.

Despite the reopening of the Highway 41 entrance, officials say the Mariposa Grove and Wawona will remain closed for “a week or more.” A reservation is still required for entrance to Yosemite National Park.

As of Tuesday evening, the Washburn Fire has burned over 4,800 acres and is 58% contained.

According to the Sierra National Forest, Tuesday was a good day for firefighters with little to no growth of the Washburn Fire; over 1400 firefighters remain assigned to the blaze.