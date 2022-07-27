MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Containment continues to rise on the Oak Fire in Mariposa County. An update Wednesday evening placed it at 18,824 acres burned and 35% contained. It has so far destroyed over 70 buildings.

CalFire is using a full-fledged air attack on the fire including using its new Fire Hawk, a helicopter that can fly at night. More than 3,700 personnel are battling the blaze.

“One of the challenges this fire presents is the terrain,” said CalFire’s Jonathan Pierce.

In the Skeleton Creek area, the rugged mountain terrain makes it difficult for the dozers and firefighters to get to the flames. Fire crews take to the air to do water drops. The Fire Hawk can be used at night – and crews also use drones with infrared technology.

“They can tell us where the fire is hottest and they can tell if there is any spotting for first responders can jump on those quickly,” said Pierce.

The Oak Fire is moving towards the Ferguson Fire burn scar from 2018.

“Now vegetation has come back – but it’s not dense or as thick as the vegetation that was unburned by the fire.”

Firefighters’ top priorities are human life and saving homes.

The latest information on evacuations and road closures can be found here.