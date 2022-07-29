MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As longtime Mariposa County residents, Aaron and Heather Martinez are always prepared for wildfire season.

“We had everything set up in one area, all the kids’ memorabilia,” Heather said, following a community meeting about the Oak Fire Thursday night.

She and her family are now navigating life after losing their entire home to the fire’s destructive flames.

“When you think of a fire you think maybe something will be still standing, you can go dig through some stuff, find things, it was completely destroyed,” she said.

When the fire came on Friday, she said they didn’t have time to grab anything, they just had to get out.

“Not one piece of memorabilia survived. It just turns to silk in your hands,” she said.

Their home is now one of the growing numbers of homes destroyed in the Oak Fire. Cal Fire reports a total of 90 homes, and many more buildings burnt down.

In a community meeting at the high school auditorium, many other families gathered – waiting for answers from officials and to lean on each other.

“As we get closer into the devastation, and I mean devastation, the area that are really impacted by this fire, I need us to come together as one community as one fight team,” the Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese said.

Cal Fire officials said there are still over 900 people under mandatory evacuation orders, but over 2,000 have been able to go back home since the fire started. They say they’re making progress as acreage slows and containment grows to 42%.

County leaders believe the Oak Fire will qualify as a state disaster. They want people impacted to reach out for help, something the Martinez family said they are still getting used to.

“It’s humbling, the degree of generosity of this community is humbling,” Aaron Martinez said.

Officials still do not have information on the cause of the fire, or when all the evacuation orders will end.

A GoFundMe for the Martinez family can be found here.