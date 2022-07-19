MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – JoAnn Nolen watched the flames of the Agua Fire burn from her front yard in Mariposa County.

“Yesterday I saw the smoke, and then the smoke got worse and it got worse and I started getting really scared,” Nolen said.

She recounts the moments the flames started encroaching on her home.

“The flames we’re flying and next thing you know it’s over here on the creek! It jumped from there, and now it’s right here, I didn’t even see how it got started – it was just fire!” she added.

She said in 2017 they went through the Detwiler Fire that burned in the same area. When she started seeing smoke, she said she worried that they would be in trouble again.

“They got out here, got the back fire right up, next thing you know I watched the backfire meet up with the fire that was coming right at us and it smooshed it,” Nolen said.

Cal Fire officials confirm the fire started after a crash lost control on Highway 140, creating a spark, and that started the flames. The dry conditions and wind caused the fire to spread to over 400 acres. As of Tuesday evening, officials said the fire is 25% contained.

The fire threatened 48 homes, burned down two houses and another building, and left a path of ash and char through the foothills of Mariposa County.

Cal Fire’s Jamie Williams says there are 174 firefighters assigned to the Agua Fire. With the Washburn Fire burning nearby she says they were able to quickly divert some resources as soon as the fire broke out.

“There was a helicopter that was assigned to the Washburn Fire at the airport when the fire broke out so we’re able to utilize that resource,” Williams said.

Crews hope to have the fire contained completely in the next few days. The latest Agua Fire information can be found here.