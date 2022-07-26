MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A major highway that was shut down as a wildfire burns through Mariposa County has now been reopened.

On Tuesday, Cal Fire officials announced that Highway 140 is now open through Mariposa County to Yosemite National Park.

The highway was shut down after the Oak Fire broke out Friday night and exploded in size over the weekend.

As of Tuesday night, the Oak Fire has now burned through 18,532 acres and is 26% contained.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.