Grass fire forces evacuation order in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation order has been issued in Madera County as firefighters work to contain a grass fire on Monday afternoon.

According to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, an evacuation order is now in place due to a fire burning east of Highway 99 at Avenue 17.

Deputies say the fire is posing an immediate threat to life and the area is being closed to public access.

Fire burning near the Loves Travel Center on Avenue 17 on Monday. (Photo: Madera Police Department)

A road closure is currently in place along Avenue 17 between Walden and Highway 99, including the off-ramps.

Those in the area are ordered to leave immediately. If you’re in need of evacuation assistance, call 9-1-1.

No other details have been provided about the fire at this time.