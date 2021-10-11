Grass fire forces evacuation order in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation order has been issued in Madera County as firefighters work to contain a grass fire on Monday afternoon.
According to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, an evacuation order is now in place due to a fire burning east of Highway 99 at Avenue 17.
Deputies say the fire is posing an immediate threat to life and the area is being closed to public access.
A road closure is currently in place along Avenue 17 between Walden and Highway 99, including the off-ramps.
Those in the area are ordered to leave immediately. If you’re in need of evacuation assistance, call 9-1-1.
No other details have been provided about the fire at this time.