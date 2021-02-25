Fresno man’s out-of-the-box idea to fight wildfires

'The Guardian' is a Fresno-based firefighting technology used internationally to put out fires, but not yet in the United States

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno-based Caylym Technologies developed a firefighting tool called “The Guardian” which consists of a simple and environmentally-friendly box containing 264 gallons of liquid.

The box is then loaded onto a standard cargo plane without any modifications and dropped on wildfires.

Caylym Technologies will be shipping 60 units to Israel, the latest country to request the life-saving aerial firefighting system to help fight wildfires and protect communities.

According to Rick Goddard, founder of Caylym Technologies, the Israeli Air Force will begin training flights in early Spring and possibly begin using the Guardian to accurately and effectively drop thousands of gallons of water or firefighting liquid on active wildfires.

“We are proud of our ability to support the efforts in Israel, Uruguay and around the world by equipping them with easy-to-use technology that makes a significant difference in rapidly attacking wildfires in order to protect lives, property and our environment,” said Rick Goddard with Caylym Technologies. “We are hopeful that we can also soon help our home state of California and the U.S. Forest Service like we are in countries worldwide.”

The Guardian system can be implemented quickly at minimal cost using standard, readily available cargo planes without the need for special equipment or modification and can drop over 4000 gallons of water or retardant every 10 minutes.

Because cargo planes can drop their payloads from higher altitudes when using the Guardian than current firefighting aircraft, the technology can be used day or night for around-the-clock firefighting and rapid response.

Uruguay also requested the Guardian in January, and training should begin later this month. Unfortunately, the United States is not on this growing list of countries utilizing the California-developed Guardian system to fight wildfires and save lives due to claims of sufficient resources.

Caylym Technology is currently working on getting the box implemented in firefighting efforts in the United States. However, it says the idea has to get through the United States Forestry Service before it can be readily used.

The Guardian system has been dropped in Europe by the Italian Air Force and the Romanian Air Force to successfully put out deadly fires, as well as in Greece, Romania, and Peru.

“It really was a premiere for all of us not only for Romanian Air Force but especially of Caylym Company, because they thought of a complementary system that can help when needed and with much lower risks,” said Romanian Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Florin Ianculescu.