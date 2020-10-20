Fresno County lifts all remaining Creek Fire evacuation orders

FILE – In this Sept. 7, 2020, file photo, a firefighter battles the Creek Fire as it threatens homes in the Cascadel Woods neighborhood of Madera County, Calif. This year’s fires have taxed the human, mechanical and financial resources of the nation’s wildfire fighting forces to a degree that few past blazes did. And half of the fire season is yet to come. (AP Photo/Noah Berger,File)

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday lifted evacuation orders for the remaining 11 zones around the Creek Fire.

The zones include: F9G, F10A, F10B, F10C, F10D, F10E, F10F, F10G, F11D, F12A, F12B.

However, all Sierra National Forest System lands in Fresno County are temporarily closed under Closure Order 05-15-00-20-16, effective through Nov. 1.

There are still road closures in effect:

Huntington Lake Road is closed between Big Creek Road and Stump Springs Road due to the road’s unsafe condition.

Kaiser Pass Road is closed at Highway 168.

Zone information:

Zone F9G: The west boundary is roughly a third of a mile east of China Peak Mountain Resort. The north boundary runs north of Black Butte Mountain. The south boundary is one mile north of Red Mountain.

Zone F10A: South boundary is Huntington Lake Road and Kaiser Pass Road, including the Kokanee Campground and Eastwood Sno-Park. The west boundary is Potter Creek and Potter Pass. The north boundary is Kaiser Pass Road at the fork to Sample Meadow. The east boundary includes all of Kaiser Pass Road and ends at White Bark Vista.

Zone F10B: The south boundary includes both sides of Kaiser Pass Road, north of White Bark Vista. Also included within the south boundary is Mono Hot Springs and Bear Ridge. The north boundary includes all of Edison Lake and ends south of Devils Bathtub. The east boundary ends at the Sierra National Forest line.

Zone F10C: The south boundary is near the South Fork San Joaquin River at the base of Florence Lake. The west boundary will be the shores and areas surrounding Florence Lake. The north boundary will be Kaiser Pass Road south of its intersection with Edison Lake Road. The east boundary is east of Jackass Dike and just east of the Hooper Diversion Trail Head.

Zone F10D: The south boundary lies just north of Windy Gap and Black Butte Mountain. The west boundary lies just east of the intersection of Kaiser Pass Road and Highway 168. The north boundary is Mono Hot Springs. The east boundary is Florence Lake as well as the Sierra National Forest lands.

Zone F10E: The south boundary is the Sierra National Forest north of Muir Trail Ranch. The west boundary is west of Florence Lake and west of Jackass Dike. The north boundary is south of Edison Lake as well as the Sierra National Forest. The east boundary is the Sierra National Forest west of Mount Seneger and Seven Gables.

Zone F10F: The south border begins just north of Corral Mountain. The west border consists of the territories east of Courtright Reservoir. The north border extends north of Mount Shinn as well as north of the Muir Trail Ranch. The east border extends to include the area east of Zingheim Heights (West of Mount Henry).

Zone F10G: The west boundary of this zone consists of the territories east of Edison Lake. This zone includes the features such as Mount Seneger and Mount Gabb. The north boundary begins just north of Mount Hopkins. The east boundary parallels the Fresno County line southward and ends south of Turret Peak.

Zone F11D: This zone contains predominately wilderness that lies north of Huntington Lake. The south boundary begins near the end of the developments of Lakeshore. The west boundary lies just east of Nellie Lake. The north boundary is about one mile north of Long Lake. The east boundary is at Potter Pass as well as just west of Potter Creek to the south of this zone.

Zone F12A: Contains wilderness land south of Cockscomb and Pincushion Peak, north of Edison Lake.

Zone F12B: Zone contains Pincushion Peak, Cockscomb, Silver Peak, Graveyard Peak, and Double Peak East.

