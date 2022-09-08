MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Firefighters continue to fight the flames of the Fork Fire in Madera County.

Cal Fire says the blaze began Wednesday as four separate fires off of Road 222. Officials say the fire grew to 50 acres in fifteen minutes. On Thursday morning the fire has spread to more than 750 acres according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters are facing hot dry weather as they continue to fight the fire.

Roads throughout the county are closed while evacuation orders are in effect

Road 225 between Road 200 and Lark Lane,

South Side of Road -Willow Creek Drive –

Church Street

Weatherly Lane

Wakova Lane

De Na Lane

Tu Nobi Way

Poy Ah Now Road

Lark Lane

Rainbow Drive

Peckinpah Acres Drive

Douglas Ranger Station Road

Elderberry Lane

Wild Rose Lane

Cascadel Heights Drive

Cascadel Drive including Cascadel Subdivision

Road 222 from Road 200 to Carmen Ranch Road

Road 225 between Lark Lane and Tera Tera Ranch Road

Boulder Creek Drive -Whiskey Pines Drive

Officials are continuing to update evacuations as the fire continues. The cause is still under investigation.

The Red Cross has two shelters for those evacuated from the fire at Oakhurst Community Center 39800 Road 425B, Oakhurst and Oakhurst Evangelical Free Church 50443 High School Road, Oakhurst