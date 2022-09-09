MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Firefighters continue to battle the Fork Fire in Madera County on Friday.

Cal Fire officials say the blaze began Wednesday in the area of Road 222. As of Friday morning, the fire has burned 819 acres and is 20% contained.

According to Cal Fire, the fire did not show much fire growth overnight. Firefighters continue to aggressively construct and reinforce control lines. Mop-up operations have also begun.

According to Madera County, the following evacuation orders have been reduced to warnings:

MDC-88B: Road 228 to North Fork Cemetery Wakova Lane

MDC-88D: Mill Compound

The remaining orders are still in place:

MDC-88B: Road 228 from the North Fork Cemetery to the dead end

MDC-101C: Road 225 from Cascadel Road to Rainbow Drive

MDC-101A: Road 225 from Cascadel Road to Lark Lane, Tu Nobi Way, Poy Ah Now Road

MDC-101D: Road 225 from Lark Lane to Tera Tera Ranch Road, Boulder Creek Drive, Whiskey Pines Drive

The remaining warnings are still in place:

MDC-100A: Road 222 from Carmen Ranch Road to Madera/Fresno County Line

MDC-101F: Road 225 from Tera Tera Ranch Road to Kingman Flat Road

MDC-88A: Church Street, Willow Creek Drive, and Weatherly Lane

MDC-60A: Douglas Ranger Station Road, Elderberry Lane, and Wild Rose Lane

MDC-101B: Cascadel Drive, Peckinpah Acres Drive, Mission Drive

MDC-61: Cascadel Drive and Subdivision, Cascadel Height Drive and Autumm Ridge Road

MDC-100B: Road 222 from Road 200 to Carmen Ranch Road

Road Closures remain at:

Road 222 @ Road 222 (Road 222 Closed)

Road 222 @ Carmen Ranch Road (Road 222 Closed)

Road 225 @ Cascadel Drive (Road 225 Closed)

Road 222 @ Tera Tera Ranch Road (Road 225 Closed)

Road 228 @ North Fork Cemetary (Road 228 Closed)

De Na Lane @ Road 225 (De Na Lane Closed)

Road 222 will remain closed to any through traffic. Residents will be allowed to return with proof of residency. The area still has a large amount of fire equipment on Road 222.

An evacuation shelter has been established at the Oakhurst Community Center, 39800 Road 425B, Oakhurst, CA 93644. Click here to join us in supporting the American Red Cross.

Spoiled food can be taken to the North Fork Transfer Station at 33699 Road 274, North Fork, CA 93643 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. until Sunday, September 11th.

According to Madera County, residents must provide proof of residency in an evacuated area.