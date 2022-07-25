MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County is the largest wildfire this year in California.

The fire is nearly 17,000 acres and 10% contained.

Officials continue to gain ground on the fire and reduce some evacuation orders to warnings.

The Oak Fire grew overnight, but firefighters plan to have full containment by the end of July.

Around 2,500 firefighters have been working tirelessly to contain the inferno, but the extremely dry conditions and wind create challenges.

“Having a heavy fuel load and high winds are working against us,” said Fire Spokesperson Emmanuel Chavez.

Crews are using dozers and aircraft to attack the fire. Other firefighters protect homes by removing fuels.

The fire destroyed at least 10 buildings and damaged a handful of others. Chris Ford lives on Triangle Road, her house is safe but her neighbors were not as lucky.

“Everything burned around us, everything,” said Ford. “My house is still standing but others were not. All around us, our friend’s house across the road, the fire went right up to their deck.”

The Ferguson Fire burn scar from 2018 is working to the firefighters’ advantage.