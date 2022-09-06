FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are working to contain a wildfire that broke out near Auberry on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire is currently burning on Powerhouse Road, near Kerckhoff Lake.

Officials from the Fresno County Fire Department said the fire has reached 50 acres with no reported containment.

An evacuation warning was issued for residents on Powerhouse Road and all side roads from the area quarter-of-mile north of Wish I Ah Road to the line between Fresno and Madera counties, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.