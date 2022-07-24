MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Crews are working to contain a wildfire that broke out in Madera County on Sunday afternoon.

The blaze, named the Grub Fire, was discovered around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Road 600 and Grub Gulch near Ahwahnee.

Roadblocks are currently in place for the following areas:

Road 600 at Apache Ranch Road

Road 600 at Road 810

There are currently no evacuation warnings in place for the fire.

Firefighters quickly arrived at the fire and made good progress getting the flames under control.

The fire is burning around 12 miles south of the Oak Fire in Mariposa County.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.