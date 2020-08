FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Firefighters responded Saturday to a brush fire that erupted in the westside hills near Avenal.

The blaze, dubbed the Hills Fire, has burned 40 acres near Highway 33 and Sutter Avenue, between Coalinga and Avenal, according to Cal Fire.

No other information was immediately available.

New Incident: #HillsFire off Highway 33 and Sutter Ave, south of Coalinga in Fresno County is 40 acres. @FresnoCoFirehttps://t.co/zt0PnUfWlz pic.twitter.com/0lACbEKRRv — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 16, 2020

