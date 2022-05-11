FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — CalFire crews are battling a fire in the foothills southwest of the town of Tollhouse on Wednesday.

Stay up to date with the latest information on this incident via the liveblog at the bottom of this page.

The fire, located in the area of Tollhouse and Pittman Hill Roads near Humphreys Station, is being fueled by wind and dry grass, according to Cal Fire officials.

Fire crews say there are 10 fire engines, a bulldozer, a helicopter, seven air tankers and four hand crews on the scene or en route.

Evacuation warnings are in place for the immediate area. Residents are being asked to prepare to leave in case it is elevated to an evacuation order. Fresno County’s evacuation map can be found here.

CalFire officials say they are hoping this fire is under control on Wednesday, but crews have been notified that the fire could burn into Thursday.