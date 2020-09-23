Fighting fire with fire on the SQF Complex

PORTERVILLE, California (KGPE) – The SQF Complex fire has scorched 141,600 acres and containment is currently at 33%, as of Tuesday. Efforts continue to get control over the ever-burning wildfire and crews on the ground are now trying to fight fire with fire.

The SQF Complex Fire is over a month old and continues its ferocious journey in Tulare County. The weather, together with the dried grass and trees, adds to the challenge of knocking the fire out.

On Blue Ridge Road, just north of Mountain Road 270, firing operations have already begun and crews have started a controlled burn.

“Today and tomorrow they’re doing the firing operations,” explained Orange County Fire Authority’s Stephen Horner. “They’re using different mechanical devices, as well as some drip torches, to be able to control that area in order to meet up with what we call the black, which is the area that is already burned.

“So we take that unburned along with the burned fuels and we join them together and it slows the burn down.”

The firing operations mean more smoke will be visible in the air above the SQF Complex Fire, but crews say it’s a sign that they are making progress.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.