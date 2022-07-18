MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation order has been issued for residents in the path of the Agua Fire, burning in Mariposa County.

It is the second wildfire in the area to prompt an evacuation order this month following the Washburn Fire. The fire is currently reported at around 50 acres burned and 0% containment.

According to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office, the evacuation order is in place for all of Agua Fria Road and Gold Leaf Road. Click here for the latest evacuation information.

The area where residents should be aware that they may need to evacuate (referred to as a “Fire Advisement Area”) has been determined as Mt. Bullion Cutoff Roa, Highway 140 from Agua Fria Road to Bumgardner Road, Live Oak Rod, and Yaqui Gulch Road from Highway 140 to Live Oak Road.

Officials say road closures are in place for Agua Fria Road, Highway 140 from Yaqui Gulch to Hummingbird Lane, and Gold Leaf Road.

A Red Cross Evacuation Center has been established at the New Life Christian Church located at 5089 Cold Road.

This is a developing story. Stay with YourCentralValley.com for details.