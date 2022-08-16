TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Evacuation warnings for a pair of Tulare County communities issued in response to the Wishon Fire were lifted Tuesday evening, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials announced that all evacuation warnings were lifted for Wishon Camp and Doyle Springs. The CHP has also lifted all road closures.

The Wishon Fire was first reported Monday afternoon. It has so far burned around 350 acres and is 35% contained.

Officials add that crews continue to work in the area and that residents should avoid traveling on Highway 190 and Wishon Drive to allow personnel to continue their efforts on containing the fire and storing power.