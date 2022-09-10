NORTH FORK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Still smokey but no longer explosive like it was on Wednesday when the fire first broke out, residents in North Fork are still being impacted by the Fork fire.

Now on its fourth day, Cal Fire officials announced all evacuation warnings have been lifted for the Fork Fire, and those still under evacuation orders should be able to go home soon.

“Talking to Cal Fire, we are hoping to be able to release those orders tomorrow at noon, provided that they get a good amount of work done tonight and into tomorrow morning,” a Madera County deputy said during a community meeting on Saturday.

Cal Fire Deputy Chief Chris Trindade says Cal Fire has determined the Fork Fire was vehicle caused, but they don’t believe they’ll be able to figure out exactly what sparked it, or whose vehicle caused it in the first place.

“Our investigation shows that it came down to being caused by a vehicle. We might not have the information on how just yet. So let me give you this example, you could be driving down Interstate 5 and towing a boat, and your chain sparks,” he added.

Right now, Cal Fire officials say no more structures are threatened by the Fork Fire, but 28 buildings have been completely destroyed.

They add the dry grass and the extreme heat gave the fire plenty of fuel to grow quickly.

“Any ember that gets carried through the air ahead of the fire is more than likely is going to ignite the fuel,” Trindade added.

Fire officials said they expect to have full containment by Tuesday.