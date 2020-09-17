Evacuation warnings for areas of Silver City and Mineral King

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — In Tulare County the SQF Complex Fire raging on, scorching more than 114,000 acres and only 12% contained.

There are new evacuation warnings for the areas of Silver City and Mineral King.

RELATED: Evacuation warning issued for Mineral King inside Sequoia Natl Park due to SQF Complex Fire

It’s been four weeks since the Castle Fire broke out after lightning stuck in the mountains of Tulare County, shortly after the shotgun fire sparked. They merged into whats called the SQF Complex Fire. The blaze burning from the east and the west.

“The east zone, obviously is where you’re going to see most of that containment,” said Cal Fire PIO, Toni Davis.

Both fires are in the Sequoia National Forest, but officials say the Castle Fire is also burning in Inyo National Forest and the Golden Trout Wilderness area.

“We’ve had bark beetle throughout our forest and that’s definitely a part of why the fire is so volatile and so difficult,” said Davis.

Resources are stretched thin. The northern rockies team one joining forces this week with Cal Fire.

“We’re all one team one fight right now and we’re trying to get ahead of this,” said Davis.

After 17 years in Three Rivers Alysa Schmidt is facing evacuation for the first time.

“I mean I know that fire is part of the landscape here but these fires this year are definitely more intense,” said Schmidt.

Schmidt’s mother lives near her and also had to be evacuated. Schmidt says she’s having a tough time. But is thankful for the Red Cross’ help.

“She’s just so frazzled and scared and so I’m very very thankful for them,” said Schmidt.

The fire destroyed several structures in Sequoia Crest, Alpine Village and Cedar Slope. There’s also reports of destruction in the Camp Nelson area.

Cal Fire says they are doing their best to notify residents.

The Red Cross is assisting those impacted by the California Wildfires. You can help. Click this link to donate online: https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/ksee24-pub.html/

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.