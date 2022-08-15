TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation warning has been issued in response to a wildfire northeast of Porterville by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

As of Monday evening, the Wishon Fire is estimated to have burned 290 acres and no containment has been reported.

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, all points along Wishon Drive north of Highway 190, including Camp Wishon and the community of Doyle Springs are subject to an evacuation warning. Those in the area are asked to be prepared to leave.

Road closures have been put in place on eastbound Highway 190 at Balch Park Road. Officials add that there is no power to areas above Camp Nelson, from Rio Vista to Ponderosa.