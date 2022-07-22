Photo of the Oak Fire courtesy of PG&E.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new wildfire burning in Mariposa County has forced evacuation orders to be issued for some residents on Friday.

The Oak Fire was first discovered around 2:00 p.m. near Carstens Road and Highway 140.

As of 4:30 p.m., the fire has reached 611 acres and is 0% contained.

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation order for the following areas due to the fire:

Carstens Road

Buckingham Mt. Road

Plumbar Creek Road

Silva Road from Triangle Road to Van Ness Rd

Triangle Road from Plumbar to Highway 140

Triangle Road from Highway 140 to Carter Road

Triangle Road from Highway 140 to Darrah Road

All of Jersey Dale Road

All of Carter Road

An evacuation center has been set up at the New Life Christian Church located at 5089 Cole Road.

A shelter for small animals has been set up at Mariposa Elementary School, and an evacuation center for large animals is open at the Mariposa County Fair Grounds.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Road closures are currently in place in the following areas:

Carstens Road

Triangle Road from Highway 140 to Carlton Road

Buckingham Mt. Road

Plumbar Creek Road

Silva Road at Cole Road to Triangle

Jerseydale Road

Firefighters are working to contain the new fire as the Aqua Fire continues to burn in the county.