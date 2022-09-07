MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new wildfire burning in Madera County has now forced evacuation orders to be issued for some residents.

On Wednesday, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders for the following areas:

Road 222 between Road 200 and Carmen Ranch Road

Willow Creek Drive

Church Street

Road 228

Wakova Lane

De Na Lane

Tu-Nobi Way

Poy-Ah-Now Road

Lark Lane

Road 225 between Road 228 and Lark Lane, Southside of the Road.

Road 225 from Douglas Ranger Station Road to Boulder Creek, including the Rainbow and Mission Road areas

Road 233 from Road 225 up to Peckinpaw acres

Road 233 up to Cascadel Woods area

Road 228 near the school and the cemetery

Area surrounding Willow Creek Drive

58503 Road 225 Vipassana Center

Cascadel Woods area

Officials say the fire is posing an immediate threat to life and residents living in the area under the evacuation order need to leave now.

The area will be soon closed to public access as crews work to contain the fire.

Officials have also issued evacuation warnings for the following areas:

-Cascadel Road from Road 225 to the Community of Cascadel

-Road 222 from Carmen Ranch Road to the Fresno/Madera County Line

The Red Cross of the Central Valley is opening an evacuation shelter at Oakhurst Community Center at 39800 Fresno Flats Rd. for evacuees affected by the Fork Fire in Madera County. Red Cross volunteers will provide safe shelter, water, meals, and additional resources to evacuees.

Anyone who needs help evacuating is asked to call 911.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.