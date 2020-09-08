Dozens stranded at Shaver Lake, homes destroyed at Big Creek

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE)– Monday afternoon, over 50 people stranded at Shaver Lake after Highway 168 was closed due to the Creek Fire.

The road eventually did open up and 10 cars were able to head down the mountain at a time.

The fire was reported to be at 78,000 acres and 0% containment as of 7 a.m. on Monday.

“This is an impossible fire to battle,” said Fresno County Board of Supervisors Chair Buddy Mendes.

Jose Basin engulfed in black smoke as 1,000 firefighters fight the inferno burning out of control.

“The fire grew so big it created its own climate,” said CalFire Spokesperson Edwin Zuniga.

In Big Creek, houses turned to ashes.

For several hours around 70 hikers stranded at Shaver Lake due to smoke and flames across the Highway 168.

“Sad not worried,” said Roy Turner from Dinuba about how he was feeling. “I have been camping here for over 45 years.”

“Unexpected,” said Irai Danovitch from Los Angeles was stuck with his daughter. “I am glad everyone is safe and we are in a place where it is under control. So that is what is important.”

Around 7 aircraft units including a helicopter from Wyoming assisted in the fire.

Winds, dead and dry trees, and terrain the biggest challenges.

“We understand the times they are going through and the devastation,” said Zuniga. “We just ask them to be patient with us. We are trying our best and will continue to do our best to wrap this fire as quickly as possible and protect every home that we can.”

