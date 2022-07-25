MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Oak Fire is continuing to burn in Mariposa County on Monday night, growing to over 17,000 acres with 16% containment.

On its fourth day, fire crews have continued to throw everything they have at the Oak Fire.

Over 2,500 fire crews are now working to contain the flames, helping firefighters make some progress on containment.

Crews have been fighting the explosive wildfire from the ground and the air.

“There’s brush that’s been on the ground for years now, that’s just tinder dry. It takes one spark and instantly you have a fire,” explained Chris Garcia, a public information officer working on the fire.

Numerous aircraft could be seen flying through the sky as they attacked the Oak Fire from above.

With over 17,000 acres already burned, Cal Fire officials said 21 homes and 34 outbuildings have already been lost.

Fire officials are still trying to learn more about just how much damage has been done by the fire.

The massive fire has left cars, and homes destroyed in its path as it continues to rage through the county.

Garcia said crews are using all the resources the state has to try to limit the destruction as the fire spreads.

“Right now, what they’re using a lot of is air tankers and helicopter drops. The other thing we’re using is just fire fighting on the ground,” said Garcia.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.