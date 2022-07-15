YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators examining the cause of the Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park are asking anyone who was in the Mariposa Grove area last Thursday to speak with them.

As of Friday evening, the Washburn Fire is at 4,779 acres burned and 35% contained. Over 1500 firefighters from across the country continue to battle the flames.

“A lot of work was done yesterday,” said Mark Ruggiero with Yosemite Fire Information. “We had air tankers working, ridge lines keeping fire spread in check, they made a big difference with helicopter drops.”

The plan on Sunday is to open the Wawona area to residents – but not to the general public.

Meanwhile, smoke continues to disappear from the mountainside as firefighters gain ground on the inferno. The clear skies are an advantage for the fire crews because it allows for more water and retardant drops.

“This is a good day to fight spots we have had a hard time with that in the smoke,” said Ruggiero.

The goal is to get residents back in their homes, but fire crews need to remove hazardous trees and put out any hot spots left behind.

“So we have to make sure everything is right before we do that,” said Ruggiero.

The Mariposa Grove of over 500 giant sequoias is unharmed. The flames that went through were expected to bring life not death because the cones need heat to reproduce.

Officials describe the fire as a “human-start fire” but investigators don’t know the official cause. The National Park Service is asking anyone who was near the grove last Thursday to contact fire investigators on 888-653-0009 or email nps_isb@nps.gov.