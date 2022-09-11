PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A deputy jumped into action to save an elderly couple after they were trapped while trying to evacuate from a massive wildfire burning in Northern California.

Officials from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said the couple called authorities and told them that they were stuck inside of the fireline on Volcanoville Road.

The couple said they had their two dogs with them and weren’t able to evacuate because their car had broken down.

A deputy drove through the fireline to reach the couple and bring them to safety.

While trying to drive out of the fireline, officials said the fire jumped to both sides of the road, making it difficult for the deputy to see.

Mosquito Fire burning in Placer County. (Photo: Cal Fire Twitter Page)

At one point, the deputy was forced to stop because of visibility issues, and flames began to touch the vehicle.

Winds began to blow the smoke away, so the deputy was able to safely drive out of the area.

The couple, their dogs, and the deputy were able to reach safety and were not injured during the rescue.

The Mosquito Fire broke out on Tuesday in Placer County and has since reached El Dorado County.

As of Sunday night, the fire has scorched 41,443 acres and is now 10% contained.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.