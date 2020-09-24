Defensible space credited with keeping this home safe from the SQF Complex fire

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE) – The SQF Complex fire has scorched more than 144,826 acres, but containment is slowly rising – reaching 35% Wednesday.

Many residents are worried about their homes, including Cherie Flint who lives off Bear Creek Road. Her home of more than 40 years is still standing, and fire crews credit the defensible space which protected the property.

“That home is where all three of my girls were born and raised and it is the place that everybody comes every Christmas. It definitely feels like a member of the family,”

Video shows the charred land surrounding Flint’s home. Firefighters say the blaze was spreading fast, but the defensible space kept Flint’s house from being consumed.

Flint has been in a wheelchair for almost a year while she recovers from surgery. She says she had to evacuate before for the Pier Fire, but this is the first time in all these years that a fire has ever come this close.

“They had a crew spend a better part of the day trying to fortify my house so it didn’t burn down and that’s an incredible gift, it’s an incredible gift.”

Damage inspection teams are working to evaluate the properties and notify residents.

