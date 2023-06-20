MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect said to be responsible for over $8 million in damages from fires started in Mariposa County has been officially charged, according to the District Attorney.

Mariposa County District Attorney Walter Wall says that charges were filed against 71-year-old Edward Fredrick Wackerman for the Oak Fire in July 2022.

Wall says four counts were filed against Wackerman, including one count of aggravated arson. If convicted, Wackerman faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

“The arrest of the arson suspect Edward Wackerman is a step towards justice, but it can not undo the damage already done,” says Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Breeze.

In the days leading up to the Oak Fire, Wall says three separate fires were intentionally set in Carson’s Road area of Mariposa County. On July 22, 2022, officials say a fourth fire was set, in the same area in the dry forest brush.

Wall says the fire became known as “one of the worst fires in history in Mariposa County” consuming 127 residential structures, and 19,000 acres, resulting in over $8.3 million of property damage and over $100 million in CAL Fire response costs.