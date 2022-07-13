YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Washburn Fire has been burning for seven days and fire officials now report their hard work to fight the blaze is paying off.

Despite the fire growing to over 4,200 acres with only 23% containment, officials said the fire has moved off to the vast wilderness of the Sierra National Forest.

Over 1,000 firefighters are now working on suppressing the Washburn Fire. While those evacuated haven’t been able to return home yet, officials say their homes are still standing, and so are the giant sequoias.

A helicopter fills up on fire retardant.

As the smoke starts to clear on the ground in Yosemite National Park, helicopters continue to suppress the Washburn Fire from the air. Helicopters were used to carry buckets of fire retardant to fight the flames still burning in the mostly untouched Sierra National Forest.

“The dense timberlands, the dry hot conditions, a real active fire, so we’re seeing a lot of smoke today, active fire, so that’s where we’re focusing our aircraft,” said Robbie Johnson with Yosemite Fire.

Johnson said the goal is to still fully suppress the fire and not to try to let it burn out in the unmanaged wilderness.

With 1,000 firefighters now assigned to the fire, Johnson says progress is being made, despite less than 1 quarter of the fire contained so far.

“The containment that we have, is the containment that matters most,” said Johnson.

The historic Wawona Hotel is still standing. The giant sequoias on the Mariposa Grove have remained untouched despite the fire breaking out just yards away.

National Park Service fire specialist Jason Loomis said the work Yosemite crews do to maintain the park before the fire broke out, like removing vegetation and timber, has made the jobs of firefighters easier.

Smoke had cleared at the Wawona Hotel on Wednesday, July 13.

To the east where the fire is still burning, the same forest management practices are not in place, leaving a different story for firefighters tasked with getting the Washburn Fire under control.

“It’s very difficult to access, and it’s very, very difficult and dangerous for firefighters to actively go in there and take direct suppression actions,” explained Loomis.

A community meeting has been scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the Oakhurst Community Center, so those who were evacuated and live nearby can get updates on the fire.