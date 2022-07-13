YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Washburn fire burning in Yosemite National Park grew in size overnight. However, officials believe that the historic trees and landmarks are safe.

The fire burning near the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias is around 3,700 acres and 17% contained. The heat led to one firefighter injury. That firefighter was treated and is expected to be okay.

The personnel increased on the fire from 500 to 1000 as crews continue to attack the blaze.

Smoke has cleared in Yosemite National Park’s Mariposa Grove on Wednesday, July 11.

Besides the smell of smoke, you would never know there is a fire burning near the famous Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias with the area mostly clear on Wednesday.

The area was much clearer on Wednesday compared to Friday and the crews are optimistic that the over 500 giant sequoias will survive the blaze.

“The containment we have is where it matters most,” said Fire Incident Team Spokesperson Robbie Johnson. “The Mariposa Grove and the containment is strong. It looks like the trees are gonna get out of it without any serious damage.”



Video from Friday showed the historic Wawona Hotel in a blanket of smoke as crews nearby used torches and hoses to create a firebreak.

Those efforts combined with helicopter drops from a pop-up heliwell well have paid off with a new video showing the area in the clear.

“It looks like that historic area is going to be okay. We are not gonna see any damage there either,” said Johnson.

With the historic landmarks in good standing, the focus shifted to the east and the Sierra National Forest, where the fire has spread.

Water and retardant drops continue as smoke billows from the mountainside.

Left: The Wawona Hotel on Friday, July 8. Right: The Wawona Hotel on Wednesday, July 13.

“Our aircraft is really focused on that area,” said Johnson. “We are talking about a forested area that has been untouched for many year and dense like what you see behind me here and very dry.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but the park’s superintendent said it was ‘a human-start fire.’

At 7:00 p.m. Thursday, there will be a community meeting at the Oakhurst Community Center.

It will be live streamed on the Yosemite Fire and Aviation Facebook.

