KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire in the westside hills of Kings County, according to Cal Fire.

Crews reported that the blaze was fast moving and burned approximately five acres near Tar Canyon Road and Highway 33 around 10:50 a.m.

No other information was immediately available.

#TarFire Firefighters on scene of a wildland fire on Tar Canyon & HWY 33. Crews are reporting fast-moving fire approx 5 acres. pic.twitter.com/S1TmTqu7Gt — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) August 13, 2020

