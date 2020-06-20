Crews make progress on pair of wildfires in Tulare County foothills

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews reported Saturday morning they made progress on a pair of wildfires burning in the Tulare County foothills, according to Cal Fire.

The Springs Fire, which began Friday afternoon near California Hot Springs along Hot Springs Road, has burned 200 acres and is 50% contained. Firefighters reported that forward progression of the fire has stopped.

Engine crews, hand crews and dozers worked through the night to construct containment lines. Some of the firefighters assisting state crews include Tulare County Fire, U.S. Forest Service, and state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Cal Fire expects full containment of the blaze by Monday evening. Cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Fork Fire, which began Thursday evening in the area of South Fork Drive and Salt Creek Fire Control Road near Three Rivers, scorched a total of 130 acres and is 35% contained. Firefighting aircraft are expected to continue working to stop forward progression on the east side of the blaze.

Engine crews and hand crews continue to construct containment lines while also working to mop up the fire’s edges

Crews from Tulare County Fire, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park, Tulare County Resource Management and the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are assisting state firefighters on the blaze.

Cal Fire expects full containment of the Fork Fire by Sunday evening. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

