Crews battle fire in Fresno County foothills

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Firefighters are responded to a brush fire on Sunday afternoon burning in the Fresno County foothills, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze was reported in the area of 43000 Todd Eymann Road near Greeley Fire Road in the Pinehurst area, east of Dunlap and south of Highway 180.

Units were on scene and reported the fire had burnt five acres, said Seth Brown, Battalion Chief. Structures were threatened in the area.

Firefighting aircraft assisted ground-based fire crews and made good progress in putting out the flames.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.