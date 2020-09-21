Creek Fire evacuation warnings lifted in 3 zones

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Creek Fire evacuation warnings were lifted in three Fresno County zones Monday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.

The following evacuation warnings are lifted in Fresno County:

Zone F15: West boundary consists of the east side of Highway 168, south of Nicholas

Road. The south boundary lays north of Sample Road, and west of Pittman Hill Road.

Zone F4A: South Boundary (excludes) the properties that lay on the north side of Watts

Valley Road. West perimeter is at the interchange of Sample Road and Pittman Hill

Road, and includes properties on both sides of Pittman Hill Road until its intersection

with Tollhouse Road to the north. The east boundary extends to include all properties

off of Shady Oaks Road, Paradise Valley Lane, and Sales Creek Road.

Zone F13A: South boundary is northeast of the intersection of Watts Valley Road and

Pittman Hill Road. The west boundary is west of the western properties on Big Springs

Lane.

The following road closures are in effect:

Maxon Road at Trimmer Springs Road

Watts Valley Road at Sycamore Road

Highway 168 at Lodge Road

Lodge Road at Tollhouse Road

Auberry Road at Jose Basin Road

Auberry Road at Auberry Mission Road

The Red Cross is assisting those impacted by the California Wildfires. You can help. Click this link to donate online: https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/ksee24-pub.html/

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.