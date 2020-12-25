Creek Fire 100% contained following change in weather conditions

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Creek Fire is 100% contained Thursday, according to the Sierra National Forest, following the recent change in weather conditions.

The Creek Fire started on Sept. 4 in the Big Creek drainage area. The total burn area is 379,895 acres.

Due to hazards that remain in the area, the Sierra National Forest is keeping the Creek Fire burned area closed. Officials are providing some access for recreation outside of the burn zone.

The current exclusion order is in effect until Jan. 6, 2021.

The U.S. Forest Service has provided more detail on the closure here.