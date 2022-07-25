MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Crews have been able to get some containment on a fast-moving wildfire that exploded in size over the weekend in Mariposa County.

The Oak Fire, which was reported to be just over 4,300 acres with 0% containment Friday night, grew more than 12,000 acres over the weekend, according to updates from Cal Fire.

As of Monday night, the massive inferno has reached 17,241 acres and is now 16% contained.

Over 2,500 firefighters have been working through intense heat to try to contain the flames.

Dead trees and dry grass have been fueling the fire which has now become the largest active wildfire burning in California this year.

The fire has forced over 3,000 residents to flee from their homes, with many of them taking refuge at an evacuation center set up at Mariposa Elementary School.

On Monday, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office announced that some evacuation orders have now been reduced to fire advisements, allowing a portion of residents to return to their homes.

A firefighter working to contain the Oak Fire on Saturday, July 23.

Evacuation orders are still in place for the following areas as of Monday:

Carstens Road

Buckingham Mountain Road

Plumbar Creek Road

Triangle Road from Highway 140 to Darrah

Jerseydale and all side roads

Lushmeadows Subdivision

Triangle Road from Darrah Road to Westfall Road and all side roads

Boyer Road from Highway 49S and all side roads

Darrah Road from Highway 49S to Triangle Road including all side roads

Triangle Road from 49S to Westfall Road and all side roads including Triangle Park

Westfall from Triangle to Oliver Creek

Silva Road from Cole to Triangle including all side roads

Ginger Trish Road

Cole Road to Darrah Road including all side roads

Highway 49S from Darrah Road to Triangle Road (east side only)

Brooks Road

Carlton from Triangle to Morningstar Lane

Morningstar from Carlton to Allred Road including all side roads

Indian Rock Lane

Allred from 140 to Morningstar

Westside of Highway 140 from Triangle Road to Allred Road

Carlton Road from Morningstar to Silva Road including all side roads

Shaffer Road from Silva Road to Allred Road

Hwy 140 from Triangle Road to Ponderosa Way (on the Midpines Market side of Highway 140)

Ponderosa Way from Highway 140 to Feliciana Mountain Road and all side roads

Sweetwater Ridge / Mine area

Feliciana Mountain Road

Ferguson / Apperson Mine Road area

Savage Lundy Trail

Hites Cove Road

Footman Ridge area

Devils Gulch area.

The Oak Fire was discovered around 2:00 p.m. Friday in the area of Highway 140 and Carstens Road.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.