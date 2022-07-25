MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Crews have been able to get some containment on a fast-moving wildfire that exploded in size over the weekend in Mariposa County.
The Oak Fire, which was reported to be just over 4,300 acres with 0% containment Friday night, grew more than 12,000 acres over the weekend, according to updates from Cal Fire.
As of Monday night, the massive inferno has reached 17,241 acres and is now 16% contained.
Over 2,500 firefighters have been working through intense heat to try to contain the flames.
Dead trees and dry grass have been fueling the fire which has now become the largest active wildfire burning in California this year.
The fire has forced over 3,000 residents to flee from their homes, with many of them taking refuge at an evacuation center set up at Mariposa Elementary School.
On Monday, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office announced that some evacuation orders have now been reduced to fire advisements, allowing a portion of residents to return to their homes.
Evacuation orders are still in place for the following areas as of Monday:
- Carstens Road
- Buckingham Mountain Road
- Plumbar Creek Road
- Triangle Road from Highway 140 to Darrah
- Jerseydale and all side roads
- Lushmeadows Subdivision
- Triangle Road from Darrah Road to Westfall Road and all side roads
- Boyer Road from Highway 49S and all side roads
- Darrah Road from Highway 49S to Triangle Road including all side roads
- Triangle Road from 49S to Westfall Road and all side roads including Triangle Park
- Westfall from Triangle to Oliver Creek
- Silva Road from Cole to Triangle including all side roads
- Ginger Trish Road
- Cole Road to Darrah Road including all side roads
- Highway 49S from Darrah Road to Triangle Road (east side only)
- Brooks Road
- Carlton from Triangle to Morningstar Lane
- Morningstar from Carlton to Allred Road including all side roads
- Indian Rock Lane
- Allred from 140 to Morningstar
- Westside of Highway 140 from Triangle Road to Allred Road
- Carlton Road from Morningstar to Silva Road including all side roads
- Shaffer Road from Silva Road to Allred Road
- Hwy 140 from Triangle Road to Ponderosa Way (on the Midpines Market side of Highway 140)
- Ponderosa Way from Highway 140 to Feliciana Mountain Road and all side roads
- Sweetwater Ridge / Mine area
- Feliciana Mountain Road
- Ferguson / Apperson Mine Road area
- Savage Lundy Trail
- Hites Cove Road
- Footman Ridge area
- Devils Gulch area.
The Oak Fire was discovered around 2:00 p.m. Friday in the area of Highway 140 and Carstens Road.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.