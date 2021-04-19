CAL Fire wants residents to create defensible space before wildfires arrive

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE) – Evacuation warnings were issued Sunday for neighborhoods in the Oakhurst area after a fire in the area. The flames were quickly controlled before they could spread – but CAL Fire warns residents to make sure they have proper defensible space now.

“We’re getting into our peak staffing much earlier than we used to a couple years ago,” said CALFIRE Battalion chief Jeremiah Wittwer. “It seems kind of normal that in May we’re at full staff instead of end of June come to July.”

CAL Fire reports several nuisance or small debris fires in the area this past weekend. All are under investigation.

Employees at the Episcopal Conference Center Oakhurst told reporter Justin Sacher the fire is apparently the re-sparking of a prescribed burn a couple of days prior. The ECCO has been clearing plenty of fuels in an effort to improve wildfire safety.

Recommendations and requirements for defensible space are illustrated at readyforwildfire.org.