Cal Fire holds ‘Wildfire Preparedness Week’ press conference

This week marks California’s annual “Wildfire Preparedness Week.”

Cal Fire is raising awareness and encouraging families and communities to take a proactive approach in personal wildfire preparedness.

“As we continue to deal with challenging times, we want to make sure Californians know we are prepared for this year’s fire season, and also, the importance of them knowing what they can do to prepare themselves,” Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter said.

