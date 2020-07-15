KSEE24 RESCAN /
CAL FIRE: Evacuations in progress as the Mineral Fire burns west of Coalinga

COALINGA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Evacuations are in progress, according to Cal Fire, as crews continue to battle the ‘Mineral Fire’ near Coalinga.

The fire is burning near Highway 198 and South Coalinga Mineral Springs Rd, west of Coalinga. As of Tuesday evening, the fire was 5% contained and burnt 1,000 acres.

Cal Fire advises residents living north of Highway 198, east of Juniper Ridge, south of Los Gatos Creek Road, and west of Derrick Avenue to be prepared to evacuate. The order includes the areas of Union Carbide Road and Mud Run Road.

Smoke from the fire could impact valley air quality over the next few days.

Cal Fire’s Mineral Fire updates, including acres burnt and containment, can be found here.

