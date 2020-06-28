Brush fire burns 200 acres near Pacheco Pass

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Firefighters are battling a brush fire burning Sunday afternoon near Pacheco Pass, according to Cal Fire.
The Pass Fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. near Highway 152 and Dinosaur Point, burning 200 acres as officials report no containment at this point.
The National Weather Service in Hanford reported wind gusts of 40-50 mph in the area.
This story will be updated.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.