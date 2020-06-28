Brush fire burns 200 acres near Pacheco Pass

Traffic camera near the Pass Fire shows smoke in the area along Highway 152. (Courtesy of Caltrans)

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Firefighters are battling a brush fire burning Sunday afternoon near Pacheco Pass, according to Cal Fire.

The Pass Fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. near Highway 152 and Dinosaur Point, burning 200 acres as officials report no containment at this point.

The National Weather Service in Hanford reported wind gusts of 40-50 mph in the area.

This story will be updated.

#PassFire off Hwy 152 and Dinosaur Point Rd in Merced County is 200 acres. @CALFIREMMU pic.twitter.com/4WVuTuQ1Jr — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 28, 2020

Smoke and "hot spot" detected from GOES 16-17 satellites of the fire at Pacheco State Park. It is very windy in the fire location with wind gusts in the 40-50 mph range. pic.twitter.com/gStarlubYE — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) June 28, 2020

