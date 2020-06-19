Blaze near Three Rivers scorches 100 acres, 15% contained

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A wildfire burning near Three Rivers has burned 100 acres and is 15% contained, while a small blaze was quickly contained in the Fresno County foothills, Cal Fire reported Friday.

The Fork Fire was reported around 9 p.m. Thursday in the area of South Fork Drive and Salt Creek Fire Control Road, east of Three Rivers, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In Fresno County, Cal Fire reported it took 40 firefighters to quickly contain a two acre blaze Friday morning near Oak Tree Lane and Gibbs Ranch Road in Tollhouse.

The cause of this fire is also under investigation.

Cal Fire reminded the public that no burning of any kind is permitted in the foothill and mountain areas.

6.19.20AM UPDATE on the #ForksFire off of South Fork Drive and Salt Creek Fire Control Rd, East of Three Rivers in Tulare County is currently 100 acres with 15% containment cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/McxaiMhaDg — CAL FIRE Tulare Unit (@CALFIRE_TUU) June 19, 2020

#BurroughFire It took 40 firefighters to quickly contained a 2 acre wildfire near Oak Tree Ln & Gibbs Ranch Rd, in Tollhouse this morning. No injuries, cause under investigation. Please remember NO BURNING of any kind is permitted in the foothilll and mountain areas. pic.twitter.com/HkT49oJaVV — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) June 19, 2020

