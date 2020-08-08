Blaze near Pine Flat Lake burns 600 acres, 25% contained

PRATHER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Trimmer Fire burning just north of Pine Flat Lake has scorched 600 acres and is 25% contained as of Saturday morning, according to the Sierra National Forest.

Crews continue to construct and hold containment lines as they continue to make progress and mop up in very rugged and steep terrain, said spokeswoman Barbara Fleming. They are also continuing fire suppression repair, where crews work to reduce the risk of soil erosion from fire line construction and other suppression activities.

A total of 373 fire personnel are on the scene of the Trimmer Fire, consisting engines, ground crews, and fixed and rotor winged aircraft. A crew consisting of Arizona firefighters from Green Valley Fire District and Tucson Fire Department are on scene.

Communities near the fire can expect to be impacted by smoke for the next couple of days. Residents can learn more about air quality, and daily smoke forecasts by visiting http://www.airnow.gov or www.valleyair.org.

#GVFire and @TucsonFireDept joint crew continues to provide fire assistance in California. The crew was reassigned to the #TrimmerFire near Prather, CA. The fire was reported on 8/4 and is burning on the #SierraNF. pic.twitter.com/4rJnjuMIAO — Official GV Fire PIO (@GVFDPIO) August 6, 2020

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.